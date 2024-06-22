Who is up to what?
After the theft of the assault rifles: is there a threat?
Two StG 77 assault rifles belonging to the Austrian Armed Forces are presumably in unauthorized hands. What could have been the motive for the crime?
After two StG 77 assault rifles were stolen from an army truck parked in Althofen during an exercise, as reported by the "Kärntner Krone" newspaper, the investigations of the State Office of Criminal Investigation are in full swing. As these are real weapons, the question arises: What are the thieves up to? Is there a threat of danger?
A test of courage?
There are several possible motives for the theft of two StG 77s, an empty magazine, a magazine with practice ammunition, a radio, a throw-over jacket and a flare pistol. The crime may have been a test of courage among young people: Who dares to break into a military vehicle and steal weapons? Perhaps the perpetrators are even to be found in the ranks of the army.
For the black market?
Could the thieves be trying to sell the weapons? The only semi-automatic civilian version of the weapon costs around 3000 euros. The police are not aware whether such an assault rifle could be sold on the private market - but it is doubtful that anyone would want a StG 77, as you can't go to a shooting range with it.
"Every one of our weapons is registered. Based on the weapon, you can find out where it was issued and the name of the soldier," says Captain Christoph Hofmeister from the Carinthia Military Command.
Incidentally, ammunition would be quite easy to buy.
Amok run? Terrorist attack?
Could someone be planning a rampage with the rifles? Or a terrorist attack? "This unfortunate incident most probably has nothing to do with terrorism. These groups - regardless of their extremist orientation - try to attract as little attention as possible in advance when planning possible actions. They would hardly dare to commit a burglary during a major exercise of this kind that is well known in the media. Especially as such groups could obtain weapons much more easily and without attracting attention," said an investigative expert on international arms trafficking to the "Krone". "Even if I don't know any details about the case, it could be an insider act, carried out by perpetrators who knew the circumstances."
