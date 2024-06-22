88 fire department operations
Melt water and heavy thunderstorms including squalls caused a tense flood situation in Tyrol on Saturday night. In some places, the 30-year flood level was reached along the Inn. Dozens of incidents had to be dealt with by the fire department - most of them in the greater Innsbruck area. The situation is easing for the time being - but the all-clear has not yet been given.
After some heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain and squalls, the level of the Inn continued to rise in some areas during the night. At Landeck, Haiming and Telfs in the Oberland, the limit of a 30-year flood (HW30) was reached - in Innsbruck and Imst, for example, the highest water level was just below this mark.
Half of the operations in the greater Innsbruck area
The fire departments all over the country had a lot to do during the night: as the Tyrol control center described in response to an inquiry from "Krone", there were 88 operations for 51 fire departments to deal with by 6 am. Half of these were in the districts of Innsbruck-Land (24) and Innsbruck-Stadt (20).
There were 12 incidents each in the districts of Landeck and Schwaz. They were followed by Imst (8), Kufstein (7) and Lienz (5).
Flooded cellars, fallen trees, inspections
The operations involved flooded cellars and underpasses. Some trees also fell onto roads. However, some of the operations were also due to flood checks - such as in Zirl.
Road closure after severe weather
In East Tyrol, several trees fell onto the Villgratental road (L273) in Sillian and Villgratental, and stone material also slipped off. The fire department searched the area for possible vehicles affected, but gave the all-clear. The country road was temporarily closed and a detour set up.
Another storm front threatens during the night
Ultimately, however, Tyrol has got off lightly so far. Especially in the Oberland, the water levels receded again on Saturday morning. However, the all-clear has not yet been given. The situation is now being monitored closely, in particular the forecast from Geosphere Austria for the feared new storm front during the night is being awaited.
