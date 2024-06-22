Rapid training start: “Laying the foundations”

On Friday, Rapid made their next loan departures (Schick is going to Leoben), this time to representatives of the Champions League: Schwarz to Hartberg and Philipp Wydra, a mainstay of the Eastern League champions, to Klagenfurt. "We would have liked to have seen Philipp, who has a lot of quality, with us in the 2nd division. But it's good for him to get a taste of the Bundesliga. I think it will be good for his development under this coach," winked Hofmann, referring to his former master coach Pacult.