Hofmann in good spirits

Rapid training start: “Laying the foundations”

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 09:00

Things finally get underway at Rapid Vienna on Monday! Managing director Steffen Hofmann is hoping for good preparation for the new season. Before that, the green and white soccer god was on the ball for a good cause, playing in the Caritas charity tournament in the 22nd district on Friday.

The heat also got to him on Friday. But Steffen Hofmann was happy to take part in the Vienna Käfig League charity tournament, which raised a whopping 11,330 euros for Caritas with Dibon, Hosiner and Szabics on the ball. "It's for a good cause," said the Rapid managing director to the "Krone" at the Kaiserwasser...

Happy faces at the Caritas charity tournament, in front Dibon, Hofmann, Szabics and Hosiner.
Happy faces at the Caritas charity tournament, in front Dibon, Hofmann, Szabics and Hosiner.
Hofmann spoke about the start of preparations for the professionals on Monday. "We're all looking forward to getting started and want to lay the foundations for a good season." What does he expect from homecomer Schaub? "We needed a replacement for Grüll. Louis, who had a good time abroad, is a great transfer. He already knows everything by heart from his long time with us. He was a quiet guy back then - so I'm excited to see what his role in the team will be now."

Louis Schaub should make an impact at Rapid again.
Louis Schaub should make an impact at Rapid again.
On Friday, Rapid made their next loan departures (Schick is going to Leoben), this time to representatives of the Champions League: Schwarz to Hartberg and Philipp Wydra, a mainstay of the Eastern League champions, to Klagenfurt. "We would have liked to have seen Philipp, who has a lot of quality, with us in the 2nd division. But it's good for him to get a taste of the Bundesliga. I think it will be good for his development under this coach," winked Hofmann, referring to his former master coach Pacult.

What does the manager think of the qualifying draw in the Europa League, where the winner of KF Llapi 1932 (Kos) awaits against Wisla Krakow (Poland)? "I would have preferred it if we already knew the fixed opponent. In terms of planning alone. But we are quite happy, the journey to Kazakhstan would have been much longer."

PS: According to "Krone" information, Maurice Malone's transfer to Austria is fixed. The 23-year-old German center forward will join on loan from FC Basel until June 2025. The Violets have also secured a purchase option.

Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
