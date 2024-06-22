Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

How many more are coming?

Family reunification: “We simply don’t know”

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 06:00

Vienna is currently suffering from the enormous influx of children from crisis areas. Has the situation possibly been misjudged?

comment0 Kommentare

Container classes are currently being built in Vienna. They are necessary because hundreds of children are arriving in the city every month as part of the family reunification program. How did the city miss this development? Why was it not prepared?

Open answer in the state parliament
This was also a topic in Vienna's state parliament this week. City Councillor for Integration Christoph Wiederkehr openly admitted during question time: "The family reunifications were not unexpected. Even before the pandemic, we assumed that the numbers would rise sharply." They had relied on the estimates of the International Red Cross, as the data at federal level was also "more than inadequate". The pandemic has caused many cases to pile up due to contact restrictions and closed foreign representations.

Zitat Icon

There is currently an exchange of data, at least for people who have received an entry permit or are still in the process. However, we do not know how many people have not yet received an appointment at the embassies, for example, and this number cannot even be estimated because we simply do not know.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Integrationsstadtrat Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos)

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Criticism from the ÖVP
There is criticism from the opposition. ÖVP integration spokesperson Caroline Hungerländer: "The city has run into disaster with its eyes wide open and should have taken appropriate measures much earlier."

The proportion of people entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection who make their way to Vienna after their protection status has been recognized (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
The proportion of people entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection who make their way to Vienna after their protection status has been recognized
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

"We don't know how many more are coming"
And it could get even worse. Wiederkehr with a gloomy outlook: "We currently don't know how many have not yet received an appointment at the embassies. We can't even estimate this number of people - because we simply don't know."

The "flight" from the federal states
But this is not the only area where Vienna is still in the dark. The "flight" from the federal provinces to Vienna will also not decrease due to the "no" to the residence obligation. The "Krone" has the figures from the previous year. Alarming: three out of four persons entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection from Upper Austria make their way to Vienna after their protection status has been recognized (graphic). This is according to figures from the Austrian Integration Fund. This is despite the fact that German courses are also offered in the federal states. Vienna faces even greater challenges in this area.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf