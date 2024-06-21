Rare birds shot: Calls for cat “house arrest”

For ornithologists, the incident means both joy and sorrow. On the one hand, it is a sensation that five specimens of this extremely rare species were found here, but the fact that four of them were killed is of course a great disappointment for animal conservationists. "The corncrake only stays in Austria for a short time. It only arrives from the south in May and is already gone again by the end of June," says Hartwig Pfeifhofer from Birdlife.