Performance by children
All of Lech in magic flute fever
Mozart's famous opera will be performed by and for children in the new "Lechwelten" on Sunday. Practically every household in the village is involved in this fantastic project.
The "Magic Flute for and with the children of Lech" is the first event in the "Lechwelten" and can justifiably be described as a flagship project. "The performance of The Magic Flute for and with the children of Lech is not a children's performance, but a serious opera performance for young and old and is entirely in keeping with the spirit of Lechwelten," enthuses Mayor Gerhard Lucian.
Marlies Wagner from the "Lech Classic Festival" knows that many people had to pull together for such a project: "The mayor and tourism director Hermann Fercher were spontaneously taken with the idea and immediately gave the green light." Music school director Hans Finner subsequently took over the rehearsals for the children's choir and set up a project choir with 51 Lech residents. The director of the primary and secondary school, Lisa Matt, worked with the teaching staff to promote the project - with the result that all (!) 80 pupils from Lech took part in the performance.
And they are by no means just passive listeners and silent extras, as is the case with other children's productions, but play, sing and dance through the play. Also noteworthy: the children decorated their costumes themselves in handicraft lessons, and acrobatic interludes were also rehearsed in gymnastics lessons.
About the performance
When and where: "The Magic Flute for and with the children of Lech", Sunday, June 23 (from 5 p.m.) in the new "Lechwelten" concert hall.
Network in the classical music scene
The young opera stars will be accompanied by professional, internationally renowned vocal soloists and a chamber music ensemble. This was only possible because Marlies Wagner has built up a brilliant network in the classical music scene over the years - and she is clearly not lacking in persuasive power: "Musicians from the Lech Festival Orchestra will provide musical brilliance, and we are particularly proud that our outstanding wind players will also be coming to Lech for this unique event." The performance will be conducted by none other than Kamila Akhmedjanova. The solo accompanist and director of the children's choir at the Bavarian State Opera has also rehearsed the choreography with the children.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.