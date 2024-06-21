All of Lech in magic flute fever

Network in the classical music scene

The young opera stars will be accompanied by professional, internationally renowned vocal soloists and a chamber music ensemble. This was only possible because Marlies Wagner has built up a brilliant network in the classical music scene over the years - and she is clearly not lacking in persuasive power: "Musicians from the Lech Festival Orchestra will provide musical brilliance, and we are particularly proud that our outstanding wind players will also be coming to Lech for this unique event." The performance will be conducted by none other than Kamila Akhmedjanova. The solo accompanist and director of the children's choir at the Bavarian State Opera has also rehearsed the choreography with the children.