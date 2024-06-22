Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hallein bowling casino

Bowling club and landlady were spontaneously bowled out

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 07:30
Hallein's bowling casino is closed. There is a crisis between the owner, clubs and operator. The main point of contention appears to be the lease agreement.
comment0 Kommentare

The bowlers of Hallein's KSK Kegelcasino team were faced with closed doors on Thursday evening. The owner of the building had called on Wednesday evening to inform them that he was closing the building. Adrian Wedam, chairman of KSK Hallein, is desperate: "We play in the national league and have two other teams. There are also two other clubs. We don't know where to go."

"At first, it pulled the rug out from under my feet," says Ramona Hemetsberger. She has been running the bowling alley since the beginning of the year and was informed of the closure by email and had received bookings from the Chamber of Labor and the Hallein HTL had registered. Hemetsberger now has to cancel at short notice.

Zitat Icon

He has assured us that he will be able to play the season this year. We have registered and are now without training and playing facilities. I don't believe Mr. Franzmair anymore.

KSK-Obmann Adrian Wedam

Owner cites legal reasons
The reason for the spontaneous closure? Klaus Franzmair, owner of the establishment, describes the situation: "My tax advisor advised me to close the business immediately for legal reasons. It's far from profitable, I'm paying for it and it can't go on."

According to the landlady, the main point of contention seems to be the lease agreement. More precisely, the general conditions of the lease, because "the lease alone is not the problem. There are conditions in the contract that my lawyers have strongly advised against accepting".

Differing views on the operating concept
Franzmair: "We have negotiated several times and put forward new proposals." In order to run the business economically, it is important to offer sports bowling as well as health bowling, senior bowling and, above all, public bowling. "You have to be innovative to reconcile all of that."

The landlady's concept is not to blame, as she emphasizes: "He has always said that he would like my ideas. That's why I was so surprised by the email."

Future uncertain for bowling clubs
In sporting terms, KSK Hallein is now at a crossroads. It has one national league team and two regional league teams. In addition, KC Rif and SC Wüstenrot train in Hallein with four regional league teams.

A complete interior renovation of the almost 60-year-old building had been planned for some time. Nothing has happened since 2017. When asked whether the bowling club would continue with a new tenant, Wedam only says: "He has assured us that we can play the season this year. We have registered and are now without training and playing lanes. I don't believe Mr. Franzmair anymore. He has already announced so much and nothing has happened."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf