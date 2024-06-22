Who the Red Bull heir is already giving wings to today

"We are looking forward to shaping the future of Rosenbauer together with our partners and supporting the company on its growth path," said Mark Mateschitz on Thursday after it was finalized: Robau, which is backed by the Red Bull heir, Stefan Pierer and two companies of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, is investing in the firefighting equipment manufacturer, forking out around 119 million euros to hold a third of the shares.