Disaster operations
Millions in funding for Styrian fire departments
The province of Styria is making 25 million euros available for the Styrian fire departments: vehicles and equipment for disaster operations and fighting forest fires are to be purchased with this money.
1700 reported emergencies, 420 fire departments alerted, 8200 firefighters on permanent duty: the severe hailstorm and torrential downpours that fell on June 8, especially in the Graz-Umgebung and Hartberg-Fürstenfeld districts, pushed the Styrian firefighters to their limits. "The least we can do to thank them for their efforts is to provide them with the best equipment," promises Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler - and turns on the funding tap together with his deputy Anton Lang.
25 million euros from the provincial coffers are to be used primarily for vehicles and equipment for disaster operations and fighting forest fires. The money is not reserved in the budget, "it has to come from the financial reserves", reports the red finance officer. The sum will flow for a period of five years.
And this is what will be purchased, among other things:
The shopping list
- two large pumps for the disaster relief service
- 30 small mobile pumps
- Sandbag filling machines
- Three additional telescopic handlers
- Mobile power generators
- all-wheel drive pick-ups
- Suitable infrastructure for major incidents is to be set up at the fire department and civil defense school in Lebring.
"With the funds provided, we will also be able to provide efficient assistance in the event of major emergencies and extreme weather situations in the future and further improve our location in Lebring," say Provincial Fire Service Commander Reinhard Leichtfried and his deputy Christian Leitgeb.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
