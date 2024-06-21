Millions in funding for Styrian fire departments

1700 reported emergencies, 420 fire departments alerted, 8200 firefighters on permanent duty: the severe hailstorm and torrential downpours that fell on June 8, especially in the Graz-Umgebung and Hartberg-Fürstenfeld districts, pushed the Styrian firefighters to their limits. "The least we can do to thank them for their efforts is to provide them with the best equipment," promises Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler - and turns on the funding tap together with his deputy Anton Lang.