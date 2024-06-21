"Love you so much"
Kate and children wish William a happy birthday
On Friday, Prince William had a particularly heart-warming start to his 42nd birthday. The British Princess Kate and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, surprised him with a touching post and a new photo of the happy father of the family.
In the cheerful portrait, which shows William and his children George (10), Charlotte (9) and Louis (6) jumping off a sand dune, the Waleses celebrate their father and husband in the most beautiful way.
"Love you so much"
The caption reads: "Happy birthday dad, we all love you so much", signed by Kate and with an "X" for the children.
Important message
The beach photo, which shows how much fun William and the children are having, conveys an important message: we're all doing well! Despite the worries of recent months, we enjoy family moments and can laugh together.
For many Royal fans, this picture is the most beautiful ever posted by the Princess of Wales. The comments are full of enthusiasm: "Best Royal photo ever!" and "Probably the best picture they've ever taken together - so relaxed, normal and full of joy" are just some of the touching reactions.
Sweet birthday greetings from Charles
King Charles also sent particularly heartfelt birthday greetings to Prince William online on Friday: A photo was published on the British royal family's Twitter page showing Charles with William as a baby on his lap.
"Wishing the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday," was the caption under the snapshot, which was taken from the royal photo album.
It is not known how William celebrates his 42nd birthday. But presumably with his family: after all, they have been his top priority since Princess Kate's cancer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
