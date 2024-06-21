Berger: “Max is best at squeezing the lemon”

Recently at the Grand Prix in Canada - perhaps also because the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is not a permanent race track - there was a lot going on at the front. How do you rate the current balance of power?

The Red Bull team did a lot of things right in Montreal. They also had another Max Verstappen, who showed that he is still the best at squeezing the lemon thanks to his skill and now also his experience. And when I look at his in-lap, i.e. the lap for the pit stop, and the tire change, I realize that everything just works perfectly. And those are the few percent that really matter.