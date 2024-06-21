New goalkeeper for WAC
After a vote! Carinthian League champions must go up
A Carinthian trio can be found in the footballers' "unemployment camp". Under head coach Markus Mader, they are going full throttle for six weeks. The WAC will probably get a new goalie, Austria Klagenfurt will fix everything with a Rapid player. And in the first round of the ÖFB Cup, Velden could play their match against GAK in the Lavanttal Arena. . .
Who needs Carinthian footballers? Two would be available from the "unemployed" camp of the sportsmen's union in Steinbrunn! And free of charge. Because Feldkirchen midfielder Fabio Markelic (most recently Austria Klagenfurt) and Bad St. Leonhard all-rounder Samuel Stückler (ex-captain of Sturm Amateure) are going full throttle for six weeks under head coach Markus Mader. Ex-Klagenfurt player Thomas Lenuweit is also on board as goalkeeping coach.
In any case, the "Violets" finalized the loan transfer of German attacker Ben Bobzien (21), most recently on loan from Mainz to Austria Lustenau, as the "Krone" had already reported. And we're going one better: Midfielder Philipp Wydra arrives from Rapid Amateuren (Regionalliga Ost) - also on loan for one year, but with an option to buy. Wydra is 21 years old, has already played for Cologne in the Regionalliga West and has also made 13 appearances for the Green-Whites in Austria's 2nd division.
Meanwhile, the amateurs have strengthened their squad with a Kosovan: Defender Ledion Ukaj (18) moves from FC Aarau (Sz) to the Wörthersee.
WAC's loan transfer of Nikolas Polster (21) is as good as done. The goalkeeper has 65 second division games under his belt and was most recently loaned to Horn from LASK (where he still has a contract until 2026). Defender Luki Ibertsberger, meanwhile, is moving to BW Linz.
Velden in the Lavanttal Arena?
In the first round of the ÖFB Cup, Carinthian League club Velden are looking forward to facing Bundesliga promotion contenders GAK - and are still looking for a venue: one option is the Villach-Lind stadium, the other is the Lavanttal Arena - because a suitable floodlight would be needed for a possible ORF live match!
Voting at the meeting
At the Carinthian League meeting of the KFV, Velden wanted to override the promotion obligation of the champions - seven clubs voted against this motion, six in favor (three clubs were not present). So the first club must also be promoted in 2025, otherwise there will be forced relegation!
Otherwise? SAK snaps up Sebi Hertelt & Mario Antunovic from Kraig, Naze Erzen (Köttmannsdorf), Marjan Ogris-Martic (ATUS Ferlach) and Hubert Griesebner (unassociated). Ace Sredojevic is gone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
