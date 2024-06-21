After a vote! Carinthian League champions must go up

In any case, the "Violets" finalized the loan transfer of German attacker Ben Bobzien (21), most recently on loan from Mainz to Austria Lustenau, as the "Krone" had already reported. And we're going one better: Midfielder Philipp Wydra arrives from Rapid Amateuren (Regionalliga Ost) - also on loan for one year, but with an option to buy. Wydra is 21 years old, has already played for Cologne in the Regionalliga West and has also made 13 appearances for the Green-Whites in Austria's 2nd division.



Meanwhile, the amateurs have strengthened their squad with a Kosovan: Defender Ledion Ukaj (18) moves from FC Aarau (Sz) to the Wörthersee.