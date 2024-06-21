"very appealing"
Haas has a clear plan for his return to Rapid
Goalie Christoph Haas is returning to Rapid and will play for the two-man team in future. At the same time, the 31-year-old wants to gain experience in management at Green-White.
"It was an extremely difficult decision. I had to think about it for a long time," says goalkeeper Christoph Haas, who rejected the offer from Admira and turned his back on Südstadt. The 31-year-old had been a starter under former coach Thomas Pratl in the fall, but was unexpectedly replaced by Celtic loanee Oluwayemi in the spring. "That was very disappointing." The appointment of coach Thomas Silberberger also came as a surprise to him. "You just get the feeling that the squad, which performed so well in the spring, is now breaking up a bit."
"The reactions after his decision were gratifying. "I received countless messages. Even the fan club thanked me once again," he said, drawing a positive line under it all after 49 competitive matches for Admira. "It was time for a change. Now I'm looking forward to the new adventure."
And with his old club. Haas is moving to Rapid, where he already played from 2017 to 2019. However, in future he will "only" be in goal for the amateur team (promoted to League Two). "A very appealing task." Is above all the one off the pitch wink
No end in sight
The Viennese, who completed his master's degree in business administration two years ago, has a clear plan for his return home. "I want to gain my first experience in management at Rapid. It remains to be seen in what form," says the keeper, who is currently the second Austrian to complete the UEFA certificate in soccer management. Will he hang up his professional boots any time soon? "Certainly not. I'm still in my prime as a goalkeeper and want to be on the pitch for a few more years."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
