Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"very appealing"

Haas has a clear plan for his return to Rapid

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 09:00

Goalie Christoph Haas is returning to Rapid and will play for the two-man team in future. At the same time, the 31-year-old wants to gain experience in management at Green-White.

comment0 Kommentare

"It was an extremely difficult decision. I had to think about it for a long time," says goalkeeper Christoph Haas, who rejected the offer from Admira and turned his back on Südstadt. The 31-year-old had been a starter under former coach Thomas Pratl in the fall, but was unexpectedly replaced by Celtic loanee Oluwayemi in the spring. "That was very disappointing." The appointment of coach Thomas Silberberger also came as a surprise to him. "You just get the feeling that the squad, which performed so well in the spring, is now breaking up a bit."

Goalkeeper Haas turned his back on Admira (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Manfred Binder)
Goalkeeper Haas turned his back on Admira
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Manfred Binder)

"The reactions after his decision were gratifying. "I received countless messages. Even the fan club thanked me once again," he said, drawing a positive line under it all after 49 competitive matches for Admira. "It was time for a change. Now I'm looking forward to the new adventure."

Haas (right) moved to Rapid. (Bild: urbantschitsch mario)
Haas (right) moved to Rapid.
(Bild: urbantschitsch mario)

And with his old club. Haas is moving to Rapid, where he already played from 2017 to 2019. However, in future he will "only" be in goal for the amateur team (promoted to League Two). "A very appealing task." Is above all the one off the pitch wink
No end in sight
The Viennese, who completed his master's degree in business administration two years ago, has a clear plan for his return home. "I want to gain my first experience in management at Rapid. It remains to be seen in what form," says the keeper, who is currently the second Austrian to complete the UEFA certificate in soccer management. Will he hang up his professional boots any time soon? "Certainly not. I'm still in my prime as a goalkeeper and want to be on the pitch for a few more years."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf