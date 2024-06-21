Haas has a clear plan for his return to Rapid

And with his old club. Haas is moving to Rapid, where he already played from 2017 to 2019. However, in future he will "only" be in goal for the amateur team (promoted to League Two). "A very appealing task." Is above all the one off the pitch wink

No end in sight

The Viennese, who completed his master's degree in business administration two years ago, has a clear plan for his return home. "I want to gain my first experience in management at Rapid. It remains to be seen in what form," says the keeper, who is currently the second Austrian to complete the UEFA certificate in soccer management. Will he hang up his professional boots any time soon? "Certainly not. I'm still in my prime as a goalkeeper and want to be on the pitch for a few more years."