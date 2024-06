"Bruckner's music is unplayable for most music students, even young people find it difficult to listen to a symphony - it's a nightmare for them," says Christian Denkmaier, musician and director of the Linz Music School, frankly and honestly. But in the anniversary year of the great composer, the music school wants to turn this "nightmare" into a dream.

This is to be achieved with new compositions that have been commissioned - we have reported on them. These will now be performed at the concert "Anton Bruckner. Dream and Nightmare" on Thursday, June 27, at the Brucknerhaus in Linz (tickets 15 euros).