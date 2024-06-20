Ex-chancellor resigned: The FPÖ has already won

Cynical congratulations to Babler & Co.

"I wish you good luck if you believe that you can take on the FPÖ before the election", he said to his successor at the head of the SPÖ, Andreas Babler. The latter had already received smug congratulations from Hans Peter Doskozil, Governor of Burgenland, when he said that the party had stabilized after the comrades' defeat in the EU elections. "With this in mind, I wish you all the best for the national elections," came the reply from Eisenstadt.