Guests in the Mölltal valley worried: power plant is a death blow

Evelyn and Wolfgang Steindl have been regular guests at the Pristavec family campsite in Obervellach since 1990. They spend several weeks enjoying the Mölltal valley in summer. The reason for this: they love white water rafting, kayaking in the Möll. "That's why we discovered this vacation destination and why we've been coming here since 1990. But the planned power plant would be the end of kayaking and whitewater rafting between Gößnitzsee and Rottau! Kayaking and rafting are the main tourist attractions in the Mölltal, hiking and cycling are just an afterthought," the Lower Austrians are certain. "I myself was a municipal councillor in a community that was losing people. I know how difficult it is to maintain infrastructure and what a disaster it is when something breaks away again!"