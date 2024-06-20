First details known
First details of large-scale night-time operation in Vienna
One day after the large-scale night-time operation in Vienna-Brigittenau, in which a suspect aimed a long gun at police officers and was shot dead shortly afterwards, the police have now published the first details of the course of events.
On Thursday evening, numerous residents alerted the emergency services after discovering a man armed with a knife on the street in the area of Kapaunplatz. When the police arrived, the man fled to his apartment on the third floor - krone.at reported.
The police officers then tried to make contact with the suspect. He suddenly pulled open the door and threatened with a long gun for the first time. At this point, the officers fired the first shots. The man fled back into the apartment.
From the balcony, he may then have discovered other officers in the courtyard, says police spokesman Matthias Schuster. He then turned his gun on the officers again, who then fired more shots.
Fatal shot came from outside
Seriously injured, the suspect took cover again. The police then stormed the apartment and found the suspect lifeless. An emergency doctor was only able to determine his death. The police assume that the shot fired towards the balcony was fatal.
Autopsy ordered
The identity and motive of the suspect are still unclear. According to initial information, it is likely to be an Austrian citizen. An autopsy has been ordered to determine whether the gunman was impaired by alcohol and drugs. It is also unclear how many shots were actually fired.
Officers from Wega, Cobra, the riot unit and the service dog unit were on site during the large-scale operation.
