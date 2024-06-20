Vorteilswelt
The frustration is growing

“Stupid!” England rages because of Germany’s Musiala

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 09:15

Great frustration in England! After Germany's Jamal Musiala's brilliant European Championship performances in the victories against Scotland (5:1) and Hungary (2:0), the British Isles are annoyed at having "lost" the 21-year-old.

comment0 Kommentare

"Two thoughts come up more and more with every Germany game at this tournament. One is that they are increasingly becoming the favorites and the other concerns the identity of the foolish soul who has allowed Jamal Musiala to walk away from English soccer. What a wonderful player and what a reason for England to bite their fist that this association with his homeland in the U21s has come to an end," writes the Daily Mail.

DFB instead of "Three Lions"
In his youth, Musiala still played for the England youth teams. But the turning point came just over three years ago: Southgate wanted to call him up for the England national team in March 2021, but the Bayern Munich professional decided to play for Germany.

Great hope
Musiala is now one of the great hopes not only at his club, but also in the German national team. He proved why in impressive style during the first two EURO matches ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
