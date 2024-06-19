Starting signal at LASK: Are there still new signings to come?

Squad planning not yet complete

The Linz squad planning is not yet complete. Darazs expects further new additions: "We have our eyes open for new players, but I don't want to put names on the table." After the loss of Andreas Andrade, there is certainly a need for improvement in the position of central defender. "I'm not going to the club and demanding players, but we will look at the one or other story," Darazs made clear.