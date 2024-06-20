New move after ejection

New, last train connection for commuters holds 300 people

But it is precisely this last train that many Lower Austrians rely on as a late connection - unlike Viennese, it is the only way to make the (longer) journey home by train. Bernhard Rieder, ÖBB Group spokesman, has reacted: "We have now set up a late connection to relieve the strain, which runs five minutes before the Railjet daily at 10.50 pm from the main station to Linz. The express train is specially designed for commuters on the western route, has a capacity of 300 seats and arrives in St. Pölten in just 35 minutes."