Court ruled:
Founder’s rights restricted for Benko’s mother
Ingeborg Benko, mother of Tyrolean investor René, may no longer exercise her founder rights as before. This was decided by the Innsbruck Regional Court on Wednesday. Ingeborg Benko had set up two private foundations.
The action was brought by the trustee in bankruptcy over the personal assets of Signa founder René Benko. The court's decision means that Ingeborg Benko may no longer make any changes to the foundation declarations or the two foundation statutes if she does so in "consultation with third parties". The Laura Private Foundation in Innsbruck and the Ingbe Foundation in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, are affected, said lawyer Daniel Tamerl from the Innsbruck law firm CHG.
Villas and gold in foundations
Assets worth hundreds of millions are said to be parked in the Laura Foundation alone, named after Benko's daughter, and six villas on Lake Garda and gold with a high value in the Ingbe Foundation. The purpose of the foundations is said to be to provide for relatives. René Benko himself is not officially listed as a beneficiary, but according to the lawyers, he is via his mother.
No direct access for insolvency administrator
"Our claim is that Benko is authorized to issue instructions to his mother. His mother has to do this on the basis of an internal agreement. There is no need for a written agreement, it could have been made verbally. For us, however, the right to issue instructions has been transferred to the liquidator," explained Dietmar Czernich, founder of the law firm. The latter has not yet been legally decided.
The interim injunction for the mother is effective immediately. This does not automatically transfer the founder's rights to the insolvency administrator, who has no direct access. Proceedings are still pending, which will "probably take three or four years", said insolvency administrator Andreas Grabenweger.
Mystery surrounding assets
At present, nobody knows where Benko's assets are. It is possible that "something is in off-shore accounts." In any case, he had done well for himself "as the beneficial owner", and foundations or companies had always been behind it. The bankruptcy proceedings and the search for the assets were "very complex and time-consuming."
The bankruptcy proceedings for the Tyrolean's assets were opened at the end of April. 30 creditors claimed around two billion euros, of which only 47.3 million were initially recognized.
