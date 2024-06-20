Five-figure sum!
Blake Lively surprises with expensive hole jeans
Actress Blake Lively sometimes digs deeper into her pockets for the odd outfit. At an event for her latest film, the 36-year-old surprised everyone with a simple pair of jeans. But: for the price of a small car.
Actress Blake Lively is known for her stylish fashion sense. Whether on the red carpet or on the streets of New York - the 36-year-old knows how to attract attention with fashionable looks. Lively is happy to dig deeper into her pockets for the odd outfit.
Casual look at surprise screening
At the surprise screening of her new film "Just One More Time", Lively appeared in a basic white top and jeans with sophisticated floral cut-outs.
In this photo gallery you can see Blake Lively in her extraordinary jeans look:
Her hair fell over the actress' shoulders in glamorous curls. Beautiful pearl earrings, gold bangles and blue high heels completed the look. Hard to believe, but: Blake Lively's casual trousers cost about as much as a small car. The jeans from Valentino's ready-to-wear collection cost a whopping 18,500 euros.
"Just onemore time"
"Just one more time" is the film adaptation of a popular teen novel by Colleen Hoover. The 2016 novel is about successful small businesswoman Lily Bloom, who falls in love with the stunningly handsome but controlling neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. This makes her forget her troubled childhood and her first love Atlas Corrigan, a homeless teenager who squatted across the street from Lily.
Watch the trailer for "Just one more time" here:
Their love ended abruptly when Atlas' abusive father caught them and Atlas suddenly disappeared. The book documents Lily's turbulent marriage to Ryle, which changes when Atlas suddenly reappears. The film adaptation stars Blake Lively as Lily, Justin Baldoni as Ryle and Brendon Sklenar as Atlas.
