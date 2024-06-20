Blake Lively surprises with expensive hole jeans

"Just onemore time"

"Just one more time" is the film adaptation of a popular teen novel by Colleen Hoover. The 2016 novel is about successful small businesswoman Lily Bloom, who falls in love with the stunningly handsome but controlling neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. This makes her forget her troubled childhood and her first love Atlas Corrigan, a homeless teenager who squatted across the street from Lily.