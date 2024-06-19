Smoke: Austrians underestimate the heat

Tips on correct behavior

Detailed recommendations on how to behave during heatwaves are to be issued, for example through advertisements and an information folder, which can be ordered free of charge via the brochure service. The recommendations are aimed at private individuals as well as health and social organizations. Examples include information on proper ventilation and finding cool places. The latter are also part of the plan, as public places are to be increasingly greened. In addition, Caritas has already opened 27 parish gardens to the public in Vienna and Lower Austria.