Cooling off awaits here
Hot tips for hot summer days in the city
When the city turns into a cauldron of heat, we long to cool off. Sandy beaches, pools and outdoor swimming pools: we show you the best escapes for people and four-legged friends.
Everyone can feel it: summer and its hot temperatures have arrived in Vienna. Fortunately, the city offers a large selection of bathing spots, many of them free of charge:
- The Krapfenwaldlbad: with its location on the slopes of the Cobenzl, the 101-year-old outdoor pool is probably the most beautiful in all of Vienna. Sports, family and children's pools are available, as well as a volleyball court and a playground for the little ones. The entrance fee has been slightly increased this year, so if you bring your own food to the outdoor pool, you can save yourself the expensive canteen food.
- Alte Donau lido: The Alte Donau is a particularly popular place to cool off. Whether it's the Gänsehäufel or the Angelibad - there are many ways to cool off.
- Lobau recreation area: If you prefer swimming in nature, this is the place for you. But be careful: swimming is only permitted in designated areas. These include the Panozzalacke - popular with families due to its shallow water - or the Dechantlacke for nudists.
- Schönbrunn Baths: There is also an outdoor pool in Schönbrunn Palace Park, which offers cooling off on hot days. Please note: because the pool is not a municipal one, you will have to dig deeper into your pockets for admission. An adult pays 19 euros.
- Dog Zone: The four-legged friends with their thick fur are also suffering these days. In addition to dog bathing areas on the Old and New Danube, Animal Protection Austria is opening the "Dog Zone" together with the SCS for the sixth time. In July and August, dog owners can bring their four-legged friends to the Tierschutzhaus Vösendorf, where there is a shaded exercise area, a dog pool and a sprinkler system. You pay 6.90 euros for two hours.
- Arena-Beach: As part of the redesign of Kaisermühlenbucht, a 1100 square meter sandy beach with a shallow water zone has been created. Alongside CopaBeach and Pirat Bucht, there is now a third bathing beach on the New Danube. And that's not all, planning councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) will present another new bathing area in the city on Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.