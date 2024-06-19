Victim dead before crash
Police find body in back seat after accident
The following day, an accident on the 81 freeway in Germany brought a gruesome discovery to light: the body in the back seat of the vehicle involved in the accident is that of a 30-year-old woman who, according to the investigation, was killed intentionally and not as a result of the traffic accident. The 36-year-old driver - her husband - is suspected of the crime. He himself was injured in the accident, but his life is no longer in danger.
"We are assuming a classic relationship crime because it is a married couple," said the public prosecutor. Both are from Eastern Europe. The couple have two children together.
Driver inflicted injuries on himself
The 36-year-old man was admitted to hospital on Tuesday with life-threatening injuries. The suspicion that he had inflicted the injuries himself had been confirmed. The couple lived separately. The 30-year-old woman comes from the district of Tuttlingen, the man most recently lived in the district of Calw, both in the state of Baden-Württemberg, where the accident occurred.
In cooperation with the public prosecutor's office, the Rottweil criminal investigation department wants to determine the relationship, the course of the crime, the cause of death and the motive. The police are looking for witnesses who can provide background information.
Driven off the road at high speed
The car left the road near Epfendorf in the district of Rottweil on Tuesday and crashed into the central crash barrier at high speed, said a police spokesman.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
