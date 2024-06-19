Police find body in back seat after accident

The following day, an accident on the 81 freeway in Germany brought a gruesome discovery to light: the body in the back seat of the vehicle involved in the accident is that of a 30-year-old woman who, according to the investigation, was killed intentionally and not as a result of the traffic accident. The 36-year-old driver - her husband - is suspected of the crime. He himself was injured in the accident, but his life is no longer in danger.