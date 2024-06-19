Edmonton shortens the Stanley Cup Final again!

"It was a great performance from everyone!"

In the final period, the Oilers defended their lead after Oilver Ekman-Larsson's tying goal (45') and had several chances to tie the game in the final minute after Florida took goalie Sergei Bobrowski off the ice. McDavid then did just that with his second goal of the evening. "It was a great performance by everyone," said McDavid, "the guys really hung in there, we had our backs against the wall and we found a way."