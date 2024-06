Big theater for very small audiences

After an hour-long presentation by some of the participating artists - an appetizer, if you want to call it that - the company moved to the in-house restaurant "Ludwig & Adele" for a drink. Here the "Krone" met enthusiastic guests. "You can't go past the house from now on, there is no other opera house for young people in the world. We will be here often - and not just for work," says director Christiane Lutz. She took part in some of the pieces herself, while she watches the others with her son Valentin and husband Jonas Kaufmann.