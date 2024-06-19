Kevin Costner:
Confirmation from Princess Diana for “Bodyguard” sequel
With music superstar Whitney Houston at his side, "The Bodyguard" became a real blockbuster. But now Kevin Costner reveals that he almost pulled a sensational coup out of his hat for a sequel to his successful film: Princess Diana.
The romantic comedy grossed over 400 million in 1992. Costner now revealed to "People" magazine that he was already working on a second part in 1997 and had already cast the Princess of Wales as a co-star.
"Under the radar"
"I did it all pretty much under the radar. I prefer to keep things to myself."
First version of the script was finished
According to the Oscar winner, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, made contact with Diana: "Sarah was totally cool and never put herself forward for the role. In the end, when it looked like Princess Diana was going to do it, we got together and talked (about the role). It was totally nice!" But just one day after the first version of the script was finished, Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris. Costner then decided not to make the movie.
"Do you know mom had a crush on you?"
A good 15 years later, Costner was in England when, to his own astonishment, he received an invitation from Prince William to Buckingham Palace: "We met alone in a room, there was no one else around us. And the first thing that came out of his mouth was: 'Do you know that mom fancied you?"
Costner admits that he then blushed and only replied "I know". The conversation between the Hollywood star and the heir to the throne lasted half an hour.
However, Costner does not want to reveal what it was about: "I will never talk about it, out of respect for him. But it was really nice stuff. We talked, then broke up and haven't spoken or written to each other since. But it's a great memory for me that I've never spoken about!"
