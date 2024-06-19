Confirmation from Princess Diana for “Bodyguard” sequel

First version of the script was finished

According to the Oscar winner, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, made contact with Diana: "Sarah was totally cool and never put herself forward for the role. In the end, when it looked like Princess Diana was going to do it, we got together and talked (about the role). It was totally nice!" But just one day after the first version of the script was finished, Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris. Costner then decided not to make the movie.