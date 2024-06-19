Numbers as before Corona, but Chinese “missing”

10,000 visitors a day

Around one million day visitors, including many from Southeast Asia, used to visit the picturesque World Heritage community in the Upper Austrian Salzkammergut region every year. On some days, 10,000 visitors would crowd through the narrow streets, which was detrimental to the privacy of the 750 or so locals. Hallstatt therefore introduced a slot system even before Corona. This has proven its worth: 54 buses per day are allowed to come, and they are fully booked for the near future, says Mayor Alexander Scheutz. However, there are no statistics on the nationalities of the passengers.