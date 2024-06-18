Markus Fuchs ran away from the frustration of the European Championships in Turku

Bad luck on the journey

Markus Fuchs, who has not been very lucky this year, had bad luck on his journey. His planned flight from Stockholm to Turku was canceled on Monday evening, but at least he got a seat on the morning plane from Sweden to Finland so that he was able to fly into Turku, a Mecca of Finnish athletics, in good time. "But I only managed to sleep for three hours!" In the sprint in Turku, however, he was wide awake!