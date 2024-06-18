Strong sixth place
Markus Fuchs ran away from the frustration of the European Championships in Turku
Markus Fuchs sprinted away from the frustration of the European Championships in Rome at the famous Paavo-Nurmi Games in Turku. Austria's fastest man, deprived of the reward for his work in an already scandalous European Championship semifinal, finished a strong sixth in a world-class 100m field with a personal best time of 10.21 seconds. Fuchs: "I'm over the moon, I'm proud of that. I ran against the best in the world here!"
Finally, Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs won in Turku with a great 9.92 ahead of his Italian compatriot Chituru Ali (9.96). This duo had won gold and silver in Rome. Third at the Nurmi Games was 200 m Olympic champion Andre De Grasse (Kan) with 10.00. "That was an insanely well-staffed final," Markus Fuchs could rightly claim.
With wind 10.18 seconds
In perfect conditions - pleasant warmth, bright blue skies - Markus Fuchs qualified for the final in front of a packed grandstand in fourth place in 10.18 seconds. He was supported by an unacceptably strong tailwind of 3.8 m/sec (2.0 m/sec is permitted). The 10.18 - wind or no wind - gave the 28-year-old a huge boost. "Something is possible today," he was sure even before the final. "Full attack," was his plan before the final race, which featured many stars.
He also attacked in the final run! Markus Fuchs has only been faster four times in his career than he is now in Turku, with his record of 10.08 at the top. "I'm patiently waiting for the runner up. It won't be long now. Everything is slowly coming together," the 28-year-old is certain, "Wednesday we're off to Zurich for the fine-tuning!" Markus Fuchs can be expected to improve further at the following meetings.
Paris can come
Even before Turku, he was in 44th place in the qualification rankings for the Olympic Games. 56 runners are eligible to compete in the 100 m in Paris. Fuchs will certainly make the leap to Paris...
Markus Fuchs ran away from his Rome frustration in Turku. He had not heard the starting gun in the European Championship semifinals, but ran the full 100 m and thought he was already in the final as the supposed runner-up. Only then did he find out that the start had been pushed back. He then ran 10.29 in the regular 100 m final and finished 13th overall.
Bad luck on the journey
Markus Fuchs, who has not been very lucky this year, had bad luck on his journey. His planned flight from Stockholm to Turku was canceled on Monday evening, but at least he got a seat on the morning plane from Sweden to Finland so that he was able to fly into Turku, a Mecca of Finnish athletics, in good time. "But I only managed to sleep for three hours!" In the sprint in Turku, however, he was wide awake!
Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku (World Athletics Continental Tour Gold):
Men: 100 m final:
1st Jacobs (Ita) 9.92 sec.
2. Ali (Ita) 9.96
3. de Grasse (Kan) 10.00
4th Azamati (Gha) 10.14
5th Blake (Kan) 10.17
6th Fuchs (Austria) 10.21
