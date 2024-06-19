600 young people/ week
Podersdorf: sporty, everything your heart desires
Podersdorf am See is currently the stronghold for schoolchildren. Hundreds of young people come to the summer sports week in May and June.
The summer sports week in Podersdorf has been around for as long as anyone can remember. "My father had the first groups in 1990," says Stephanie Labner from the Nordstrand surfing and sailing school. They have regular schools that have been coming to Podersdorf with their students every year since the 1990s.
Why? Educator Lukas Bauer, who is currently in Podersdorf with 33 kids from Kaindorf near Hartberg, answers this question. "The price-performance ratio is right. The highlight is really that everything is on offer here on the beach that is interesting for the kids. What's more, everything is within walking distance. We go to the beach in the morning and only return to the accommodation in the evening. In between, it's all fun and the students really enjoy it." He has been to Poderdorf six times in the past nine years. What strikes him? "There's something new every year. Whether it's the huge playground or the new basketball court. Here in Podersdorf, we find everything our hearts desire." Words that make Rene Lentsch, Managing Director of Tourismus- und Freizeit Betriebs Ges.m.b.H, happy. Because that is exactly the aim.
Three groups are to be addressed
For him, three groups are important. The teachers, the pupils and their parents. A lot is being done to achieve this. Packages are put together and the offer is renewed and expanded every year. The kids receive goodie bags, the parents postcards to whet their appetite for a vacation in Podersdorf. "The better the kids like it, the more likely they are to come back with their parents," says Lentsch. Besides, the children of today are the guests of tomorrow.
"It is striking that many of those who have been here on a sports week come back when they are mobile themselves. The classic is a vacation with friends at the campsite," says Rudi Labner. The fact is, every student is a "micro-influencer". That's why there are so many Insta-Points in the municipality to encourage young people to post funny photos of themselves.
The summer sports weeks are an economic factor for Podersdorf. In the months when there is hardly anything going on during the week, they fill the municipality. Accommodation providers, restaurants and sports facilities all benefit. There are currently more than 600 young people in Podersdorf am See. The next week will be even busier, then some of them will already be on vacation. The hope - and real chance - that some will come back remains.
Accommodation providers are becoming fewer
What is noticeable, however, is that there are fewer accommodation providers in the municipality. "Sometimes the problem really isn't that we have a capacity problem, but that there is actually a lack of accommodation," says the surf school operator. Of course, it would be ideal if the young people were all accommodated in one house, or at most in two houses.
This week and next week, the students are still in charge during the week in Podersdorf. After that, athletes and families will take over. There are also sports weeks in September. But these are not so well booked. "That's a shame really. We'd have more time for the students then," smiles Stephanie Labner. And hopes, just like all the other businesses in Podersdorf am See, for a good summer season. The start has been a great success with the students.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
