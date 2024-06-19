Podersdorf: sporty, everything your heart desires

Why? Educator Lukas Bauer, who is currently in Podersdorf with 33 kids from Kaindorf near Hartberg, answers this question. "The price-performance ratio is right. The highlight is really that everything is on offer here on the beach that is interesting for the kids. What's more, everything is within walking distance. We go to the beach in the morning and only return to the accommodation in the evening. In between, it's all fun and the students really enjoy it." He has been to Poderdorf six times in the past nine years. What strikes him? "There's something new every year. Whether it's the huge playground or the new basketball court. Here in Podersdorf, we find everything our hearts desire." Words that make Rene Lentsch, Managing Director of Tourismus- und Freizeit Betriebs Ges.m.b.H, happy. Because that is exactly the aim.