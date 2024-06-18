Inflation in the eurozone lower than in Germany

Core inflation, which excludes volatile prices for energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, stood at 2.9 percent in May. According to the ECB, the target of two percent should be reached in the second half of 2025. At the beginning of June, the monetary authorities cut interest rates again for the first time in five years - so the renewed rise in inflation is inconvenient for them.



Here you can see how inflation has developed in Austria and the eurozone since mid-2023.