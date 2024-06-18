Salzburg’s new king was only missing the coronation

Rollercoaster ride

Buoyed by the Cup spectacle against Red Bull Salzburg, the Maxglans suddenly sniffed new heights. As top of the table, they set their sights on promotion to the 2nd division. However, the rocky road full of hope ended in huge disappointment. At the end of May, the "third instance", the Permanent Court of Neutral Arbitration, did not approve the team for the country's second-highest division.