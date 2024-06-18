New "Krone" series
Salzburg’s new king was only missing the coronation
In a new series, the "Salzburg Krone" looks back at the local soccer champions in 23/24. Austria Salzburg kick things off. The Violets secured the title in the Regionalliga West despite a major disappointment.
Eleven soccer clubs celebrated the championship title in the province of Salzburg this season. The "Krone" looks back on the past season in a new series. We start with Salzburg's Austria, who consoled themselves with winning the Westliga. The club had gone through a rollercoaster of emotions.
In September, shortly before the 90th anniversary match against Rankweil, the club announced: "We are debt-free." The club had spent many years plugging the big holes from the 15/16 second division fiasco and paying back money to fans and patrons. Relieved by the good news, the Austrians stormed to a resounding 9:0 home win. Almost cheesy: Joey Zottl scored the final goal in the 90th minute to mark his birthday.
Rollercoaster ride
Buoyed by the Cup spectacle against Red Bull Salzburg, the Maxglans suddenly sniffed new heights. As top of the table, they set their sights on promotion to the 2nd division. However, the rocky road full of hope ended in huge disappointment. At the end of May, the "third instance", the Permanent Court of Neutral Arbitration, did not approve the team for the country's second-highest division.
Austria Salzburg
Goalkeeper
Manuel Kalman (29 appearances), Edin Omerovic (2), Moritz Hutt (1).
Outfield players
Alexander Schwaighofer, Marinko Sorda (30 each), Matthias Theiner (29), Lukas Alterdinger, Gavrilo Fonjga (28 each), Stephan Dorfmayr, Nico Schiedermeier, Rene Zia, Joey Zottl (27 each), Yannic Fötschl, Luka-Nils Sandmayr, Aaron Boold Volkert (26 each), Mathias Hausberger (22), Florian Wiedl (17), Florent Berisha (13), Christoph Bann (9), Fabio Trkulja (8), Timo Kulterer (7), Kaan Coskun (5), Kristofers Jamonts, Erwin Turudic, Sebastian Voglmaier (1 each), Luca Schmitzberger (-).
Coach
Christian Schaider
However, coach Christian Schaider's team coped well with this low blow. In the end, they won the Western League title with aplomb. This also impressed chairman David Rettenbacher. Although Salzburg's new kings were ultimately left without their crown: "The pressure is always high at Austria, especially last season. The boys always delivered top performances. That earns me great respect."
Respect that Austria also showed its long-time companion Ernst Gold. The co-founder of the "1972er" fan club passed away after a serious illness and is now cheering on the Violets from heaven.
