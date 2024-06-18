Too little! Didier Deschamps disagrees with Rangnick

Happy about the final whistle

Kylian Mbappe and Co. had cut their teeth in front of Austria's penalty area for the entire match, but it was an unfortunate own goal by Wöber that put the favorites ahead. The "Equipe Tricolore" also worked up a sweat in the second half, and the joy at the final whistle was correspondingly great. "Deschamps told me that he was happy that the game was over," Rangnick revealed. The Red-White-Red will continue against Poland on Friday. Can the ÖFB team live up to their role as favorites against Robert Lewandowski and Co. and land their first three points? Find out with sportkrone.at in the live ticker from 6pm.