Team bosses disagree
Too little! Didier Deschamps disagrees with Rangnick
Austria's national soccer team started the European Championships with an unfortunate 0:1 against France. Team boss Ralf Rangnick was not at all satisfied with the referee's performance, saying that the five yellow cards in particular were far too many. His opposite number Didier Deschamps, on the other hand, saw things very differently.
"We saw five yellow cards, France only twice. That doesn't reflect what I saw on the pitch," Rangnick complained after the match. Konrad Laimer and Christoph Baumgartner were punished, as were the three defenders Kevin Danso, Maximilian Wöber and Philipp Mwene.
If Deschamps had his way, Jesus Gil Manzano could have reached into his breast pocket a few more times. "They got five cards, but they could have gotten more," said the 55-year-old.
Happy about the final whistle
Kylian Mbappe and Co. had cut their teeth in front of Austria's penalty area for the entire match, but it was an unfortunate own goal by Wöber that put the favorites ahead. The "Equipe Tricolore" also worked up a sweat in the second half, and the joy at the final whistle was correspondingly great. "Deschamps told me that he was happy that the game was over," Rangnick revealed. The Red-White-Red will continue against Poland on Friday. Can the ÖFB team live up to their role as favorites against Robert Lewandowski and Co. and land their first three points? Find out with sportkrone.at in the live ticker from 6pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.