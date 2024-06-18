Some sunscreens fail to provide UV protection

Neither price nor brand criterion

In principle, consumers should not be guided by price or brand. According to a VKI press release, quality varies from year to year. The most important thing is that the product reliably protects the skin from UVA and UVB radiation - and therefore also from premature skin ageing and skin cancer. A spray and a cream "fail in terms of both UVA and UVB protection - so much so that they hardly protect at all." One of these products was also the most expensive at 44.39 euros per 100 milliliters.