VKI test shows:
Some sunscreens fail to provide UV protection
The Association for Consumer Information (VKI) has once again tested sunscreens - with mixed results. For example, five out of 17 products do not fulfill the stated UV protection at all. Three others contain critical plasticizers.
Overall, however, the majority of nine products were convincing. According to the consumer protection experts, the products from Today (transparent sun spray), Nivea Sun (protection & care), Sun Kiss (sensitive sun milk) and Sundance (sun spray) are good and inexpensive. The sunscreens tested were purchased in supermarkets, drugstores and pharmacies.
Neither price nor brand criterion
In principle, consumers should not be guided by price or brand. According to a VKI press release, quality varies from year to year. The most important thing is that the product reliably protects the skin from UVA and UVB radiation - and therefore also from premature skin ageing and skin cancer. A spray and a cream "fail in terms of both UVA and UVB protection - so much so that they hardly protect at all." One of these products was also the most expensive at 44.39 euros per 100 milliliters.
Prohibited plasticizers in three products
The plasticizer DnHexP, which is banned in cosmetics according to EU regulations, was detected in three other products. The substance can occur as an impurity during the manufacture of a UV filter. According to the VKI, this is avoidable, but the concentrations found are so low that they do not pose an acute health risk.
"In principle, we still recommend using sunscreen generously," said project manager Birgit Schiller. A high sun protection factor and applying sunscreen several times a day are also recommended. Other well-known tips include avoiding the midday sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as textile sun protection such as wearing a sun hat or cap.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
