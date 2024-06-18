Forum
Religious freedom: where do you draw the line?
In Austria, everyone over the age of 14 has the freedom to choose their religion. This also includes the right to practise and propagate their faith both privately and publicly. State and religion are clearly separated at the same time. This also means that the law is above religion. Where do you draw the line when it comes to religious freedom? Write us your thoughts on this!
It is enshrined in law that no religion may restrict the fundamental rights or freedoms of people who think differently or violate the law.
Freedom of religion or belief may not be subject to restrictions other than those provided for by law which are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of public safety, public order, health and morals or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.
Art. 9 EMRK
Different beliefs must be accepted and respected. At the same time, the question of the limits of tolerance arises time and again: How can we achieve a good balance between the free practice of religion and the protection of other rights?
When does religious freedom go too far for you personally - are there certain religious practices that should not be tolerated in our society? How could mutual tolerance between the different world religions be promoted? What role do you ascribe to the state in protecting religious freedom? And how important is it to you in comparison to other fundamental rights? We look forward to an objective and constructive discussion in the comments section!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
