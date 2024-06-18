Von der Leyen still fears for top job

The approval for a further term of office for Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is clearer: numerous heads of state and government had already spoken out in favor of this before the meeting. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) also said that the EPP stood behind Ursula von der Leyen as Commission President. "It is clear that the European People's Party is clearly behind Ursula von der Leyen as Commission President and also the President of Parliament (Roberta Metsola; note)", said Nehammer in a press statement before the special summit. Both politicians are members of the EPP. In order to be re-elected, von der Leyen needs a qualified majority of 15 heads of state and government representing at least 65% of the European population.