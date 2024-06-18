Summit without agreement
Von der Leyen still fears for top job
No agreement at the special summit on top jobs in the EU on Monday evening: the current EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen must continue to fear for another term in office. Following the meeting in Brussels, EU Council President Charles Michel warned that it was the "collective duty" of the EU heads of state and government to make a decision at the official EU summit at the end of next week.
"The 27 must work very hard to reach an agreement on the institutional cycle and the strategic agenda", emphasized the President-in-Office of the Council. After the European elections at the beginning of June, the EU heads of government will have to decide who they want to propose as EU Commission President, Council President and EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner. Unofficially, the future head of the EU Parliament is also likely to be negotiated. Michel did not want to comment on the three names circulating for the top jobs.
European People's Party backs von der Leyen
The heads of government belonging to the European People's Party (EPP) support a second term for Ursula von der Leyen at the head of the Commission. According to EU diplomats, they also demanded half a Council Presidency mandate as a result of her election victory. Unlike the Commission presidency, the Council presidency is not awarded for five years, but only for 2.5 years. However, in the past it was common for one political family to claim both terms of office.
Portugal's former prime minister has a good chance of winning the top post
According to the Politico portal, the idea of splitting the post of EU Council President comes from Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, who is also hoping to win the post. Until now, Portugal's former Prime Minister António Costa, who belongs to the Social Democrats who came second in the European elections, had the best prospects of succeeding Charles Michel.
The approval for a further term of office for Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is clearer: numerous heads of state and government had already spoken out in favor of this before the meeting. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) also said that the EPP stood behind Ursula von der Leyen as Commission President. "It is clear that the European People's Party is clearly behind Ursula von der Leyen as Commission President and also the President of Parliament (Roberta Metsola; note)", said Nehammer in a press statement before the special summit. Both politicians are members of the EPP. In order to be re-elected, von der Leyen needs a qualified majority of 15 heads of state and government representing at least 65% of the European population.
Estonian Prime Minister Kallas has been named as a promising candidate to succeed Josep Borrell from Spain as head of the European External Action Service (EEAS). She belongs to the third-placed liberal Renew party and is well respected at EU level. However, according to media reports, this is precisely what she is accused of in her home country: She is concentrating too much on a move to a high post at the EU or NATO than on the concerns in Estonia, it was said there again and again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.