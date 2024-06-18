Opening win for Oranje
“A man possessed, he spurs us all on”
The Oranje's opening victory over Poland generated top ratings. Everyone was happy for Weghorst, but Simons was sharply criticized.
In terms of results alone, the Netherlands got off to a dream start in Austria Group D, but there is still plenty of room for improvement in terms of performance: "I can't say that I enjoyed this flawed performance," criticized 134-time team player and now TV pundit Wesley Sneijder after the 2:1 win over Poland, but also defended the team: "It was the infamous first game, it's all about winning. Nothing more!"
The enthusiasm among the "Oranje" fans was not only great in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, it could also be measured at home: 4.7 million Dutch people watched live on TV on Sunday afternoon, ensuring a sensational market share of 92%!
And in the end, they cheered with the scorer of the winning goal, Wout Weghorst, to whom his team-mates also tipped their hats: "He acts like a man possessed on the pitch, which is good for us. Because he spurs us all on even more," said Georginio Wijnaldum.
Denzel Dumfries has seen the 31-year-old very focused of late: "As soon as he gets on the pitch, he immediately wants to take over the leadership role. In the dressing room after the Poland game, he was immediately calm again. Like all of us, he knows that this win was just the first small step."
Malice for Simons
While top marks were awarded to Cody Gakpo, scorer of the 1:0, and Bart Verbruggen, the 21-year-old EURO debutant in goal, Xavi Simons got his comeuppance: "Listless, head down most of the time, he needs to flip the switch as quickly as possible," was the verdict of "De Telegraaf" on the Leipzig legionnaire. France await the Netherlands in their second game on Friday - the team will have to show more quality and effectiveness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.