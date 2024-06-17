Fire in old school: massive smoke from windows

Articulated truck loaded with wood went up in flames

The fire departments in the Spittal district were also called upon on Monday. The Greifenburg, Bruggen, Hauzendorf, Berg im Drautal, Radlach and Weißensee fire brigades were deployed with a total of 51 firefighters and six vehicles because an articulated lorry loaded with sawn timber suddenly burst into flames on the B87: "When the driver got out of the driver's cab, he immediately noticed large flames coming from the area underneath the driver's cab," reports the regional police headquarters. The driver in question was a 52-year-old driver from Villach, who suddenly noticed a loud noise and the engine control light coming on in the municipality of Weißensee.