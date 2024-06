Thiem and Ofner probably not an option for Salzburg

After weeks of uncertainty, it has been clear since the closing date for entries on Monday: Austria's former tennis number one Dominic Thiem will not be playing in Salzburg in his last year before the end of his career. Last year's winner Sebastian Ofner (ATP rank 54) is also unlikely to take part in the 125 Challenger. Last year's winner "will probably take a vacation after Wimbledon", regrets organizer Günter Schwarzl, who received the news from Ofner's manager Moritz Thiem. An exception could be if the Styrian retires very early from the grass court classic. "Then he can compete with us with a wild card." Schwarzl is, however, very satisfied with the rest of the field. "There are quite a few top 100 players, so nothing stands in the way of a good tournament."