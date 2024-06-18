Tesla Han provoked
TikToker provokes Islamists and is threatened
Young Austro-Korean gets religious fanatics on the edge of their seats. Under the pseudonym Tesla Han, he sees himself as a satirist. Radical Muslims threaten him with death for this. In an interview with Krone, the 30-year-old TikToker reveals what he gets up to on social media.
Tesla Han, his stage name, actually wanted to post videos of his electric car on the internet. But then he became aware of videos of migrant groups in Germany behaving impossibly and commented on them.
"There was an immediate reaction from a target group that felt addressed, even though I didn't specifically address them, which shows a lot," explains the native of Upper Austria with Korean roots at our meeting in Vienna-Floridsdorf.
Takeover fantasies
He is followed by tens of thousands on TikTok and YouTube. Islamists hate him. "They don't even make a secret of their takeover fantasies. They communicate it quite openly," the 30-year-old academic continues. Muslims are being incited against the local population and the government. The goal is the caliphate.
He then often went live on TikTok, exchanging blows with Arab clans and well-known Islamists. This is a world of its own. Women are encouraged to wear veils. The phrase "Islam will win" comes up again and again, with reference to the high birth rate of Muslims.
Woman, if you don't cover yourself, you will be raped.
The Tesla fan with the dark glasses repeatedly emphasizes that he has nothing against Islam, but against the "sick" interpretations. The choice of words is disturbing.
"They say: 'I (....) your mother, your daughter, your family, your dead.' Children hear this from an early age."
He once got carried away and imitated the "necrophiliac fantasies" of some users. "Then I also said things that are godless and affect people in Gaza," he admits contritely.
Like the police officer from Mannheim, he is wished dead online. "I was just reflecting their behavior in my role as an artist. I'll carry on - despite the death threats!"
