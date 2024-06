How Sora and co. are changing the film industry

It is not yet available to the public, but is already causing quite a stir: in mid-February, ChatGPT developer OpenAI unveiled Sora, a new tool that enables users to create videos from text specifications. You can already see what this looks like on the manufacturer's official website. Whether mammoths in a snowstorm, dancing kangaroos or pirate ships in a stormy coffee cup (see video below): There seems to be only one limit to the imagination so far, namely the time restriction of the videos to a maximum of one minute.