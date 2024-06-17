Day of folk culture
Local associations take center stage
Local traditional groups celebrated the Day of Carinthian Folk Culture and introduced themselves. New participants are always welcome.
For our local musicians, singers, dancers, poets, theater players, Schuhplattler, the Carinthian hunters, the Carinthian Goldhaubenfrauen, the gendarmerie and police friends and many other traditional associations, it is a very special day every year: We are of course talking about the Day of Carinthian Folk Culture - which yesterday, Sunday, at the Maria Saal Open-Air Museum was once again able to attract and inspire numerous spectators from near and far.
Bringing tradition closer to the guests
More than 20 groups from all over Carinthia presented their skills and showed what tradition means at the various stations. "At events like this, we can bring the most diverse types of traditions closer to our audience and perhaps also arouse interest in some people to take part and join in," Horst Moser from the Carinthian Singers' Association is convinced.
What he is particularly pleased about: "The fact that new groups take part in the festival and present themselves every year," continues the chairman. "It's often very small groups that take advantage of the opportunity to have a stage and present themselves."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
