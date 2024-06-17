Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Day of folk culture

Local associations take center stage

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 08:01

Local traditional groups celebrated the Day of Carinthian Folk Culture and introduced themselves. New participants are always welcome.

comment0 Kommentare

For our local musicians, singers, dancers, poets, theater players, Schuhplattler, the Carinthian hunters, the Carinthian Goldhaubenfrauen, the gendarmerie and police friends and many other traditional associations, it is a very special day every year: We are of course talking about the Day of Carinthian Folk Culture - which yesterday, Sunday, at the Maria Saal Open-Air Museum was once again able to attract and inspire numerous spectators from near and far.

aria Bellina and Peter Müller from the Lindwurm folk dance group (Bild: Hronek Eveline)
aria Bellina and Peter Müller from the Lindwurm folk dance group
(Bild: Hronek Eveline)
The young talents of the Lendorfer Schuhplattler group also showed off their skills (Bild: Hronek Eveline)
The young talents of the Lendorfer Schuhplattler group also showed off their skills
(Bild: Hronek Eveline)

Bringing tradition closer to the guests
More than 20 groups from all over Carinthia presented their skills and showed what tradition means at the various stations. "At events like this, we can bring the most diverse types of traditions closer to our audience and perhaps also arouse interest in some people to take part and join in," Horst Moser from the Carinthian Singers' Association is convinced.

What he is particularly pleased about: "The fact that new groups take part in the festival and present themselves every year," continues the chairman. "It's often very small groups that take advantage of the opportunity to have a stage and present themselves."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf