Ecker: “FPÖ farmer stands on the public transport brake”

He opens extended (partial) railroad lines on the Pottendorf line, announces modern commuter trains, saves historic railroads such as the Ötscherland Express and puts Park & Ride facilities into operation. Provincial Vice-President Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) seems to be pushing ahead with the expansion of public transport as the responsible provincial councillor. But Georg Ecker from the Green Party sees things differently.

Criticism of the public transport balance sheet

How good is the FPÖ's public transport record really? Ecker: "The Freedom Party presents itself as if more is being invested in public transport because of its work. In reality, the course for the current investments was set earlier."