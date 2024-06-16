Vorteilswelt
Gymnast of the nation

A look behind the scenes of “Philipp bewegt”

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 16:44

The "gymnast of the nation", Philipp Jelinek (56), moves the Austrians every day on krone.tv! We accompanied him from getting up to going to bed. A look behind the scenes of the "Krone" sports show.

comment0 Kommentare

When the alarm clock wakes krone.tv presenter Philipp Jelinek, it's 6 o'clock in the morning. "I'm a morning person. Thank God!" declares the worst enemy of the pig dog.

Philipp's first exercise every morning is a quick trip to the mat: mobilizing, stretching and meditating! He then showers first with warm, then cold water. The 56-year-old needs this "to really wake up for good".

Breakfast with his wife Manuela is all about variety: everything from oatmeal porridge to omelettes and chive bread.

The perfect start to Philipp's day - with muesli or chive bread. (Bild: Holl Reinhard)
The perfect start to Philipp's day - with muesli or chive bread.
(Bild: Holl Reinhard)
Vespa, socks and shoes: everything orange at Philipp Jelinek (Bild: Holl Reinhard)
Vespa, socks and shoes: everything orange at Philipp Jelinek
(Bild: Holl Reinhard)

Shortly before eight o'clock every day, Philipp sets off on his (orange) socks in the direction of Muthgasse to the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper.

The krone.tv studios are buzzing with humor as Philipp warbles his first rhymes or ditties. A good mood is the order of the day before the show. Jelinek only spends a short time in the make-up room because the director's meeting is coming up - at 8.50 a.m. the exercises are rehearsed.

Zitat Icon

We have really big plans for the movement offensive!

(Bild: zvg)

Max Mahdalik, krone.tv-Chef

Bild: zvg

And shortly after 9.05 a.m. is "prime time" in the life of Philipp Jelinek, when his daily gymnastics show starts, with up to 50,000 viewers tuning in live. A light-hearted joke is usually on his lips, and several of around 140 exercises, which are combined in different ways, are included in the 20 minutes. The sessions were discussed the day before with his childhood friend and sports therapist Thomas Schmal.

Delighted with fan mail and handmade gifts from his fellow gymnasts (Bild: Holl Reinhard)
Delighted with fan mail and handmade gifts from his fellow gymnasts
(Bild: Holl Reinhard)
Philipp with his team: Susanne (left), Thomas, Jasmin and Hannes. (Bild: Holl Reinhard)
Philipp with his team: Susanne (left), Thomas, Jasmin and Hannes.
(Bild: Holl Reinhard)
The orange socks also give Philipp away on the racing bike! (Bild: Holl Reinhard)
The orange socks also give Philipp away on the racing bike!
(Bild: Holl Reinhard)
Daily contact with his fellow gymnasts: Philipp replies himself. (Bild: Holl Reinhard)
Daily contact with his fellow gymnasts: Philipp replies himself.
(Bild: Holl Reinhard)

9.30 a.m.: After the show, there is an exchange with krone.tv boss Max Mahdalik. This usually takes longer, new plans for the gymnastics movement are discussed. Lunch at home. Then emails from fellow gymnasts are answered. In person, of course! "It's very important for me to keep in touch with the visionaries," explains Philipp. Phone calls or meetings with his team or cooperation partners follow.

Zitat Icon

The exchange with the visionaries is very important to me!

Philipp Jelinek

Jelinek usually finds the balance, the so-called Me Time, in the late afternoon. "I finally clear my head on the road bike." He also likes to get on the Vespa with Manuela: "We really enjoy our time together."

When Philipp spends the evening at home, he likes to take it easy. He regularly goes to bed at 10 p.m. and needs his eight hours of sleep to be fresh and fit again the next day!

For those who are not there yet: You can always sweat along live on krone.tv at 9.05 am. All information about the reception: www.krone.tv/empfang.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

