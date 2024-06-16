A look behind the scenes of “Philipp bewegt”

And shortly after 9.05 a.m. is "prime time" in the life of Philipp Jelinek, when his daily gymnastics show starts, with up to 50,000 viewers tuning in live. A light-hearted joke is usually on his lips, and several of around 140 exercises, which are combined in different ways, are included in the 20 minutes. The sessions were discussed the day before with his childhood friend and sports therapist Thomas Schmal.