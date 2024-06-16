"We love you"
George, Charlotte and Louis report to X
"Daddy, we love you" - the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6), surprisingly posted a photo and a loving message themselves on X on Sunday to congratulate their father on British Father's Day.
It is the first time that a message from the children has been published on the official social media channels of Kensington Palace. Accordingly, there is a lot of excitement about it online.
The post shows a heartwarming snapshot of William holding his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a beach. According to British media, the photo of Princess Kate was taken in Norfolk in May as she bravely battles cancer.
Signed with initials
Accompanying the photo, the royal children wrote to their father: "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day G, C & L" - "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day G, C & L". Initials under posts on the official accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales always mean that the message was written personally.
Prince William also congratulated his father, King Charles, on Sunday with a personal message for Father's Day.
William congratulated his "Pa"
"Happy Father's Day, Pa," the 41-year-old wrote on the official X account of Kensington Palace on Sunday. He also posted a picture of himself as a little boy playing ball with his father. The message is signed "W". Father's Day is celebrated in the UK every year on the third Sunday in June.
Comeback of a rock star
For the first time in almost six months, Princess Kate appeared in public again on Saturday.
The 42-year-old, who is being treated for cancer, appeared at the "Trooping the Color" parade on Saturday with a beaming smile, wearing a white costume with black and white mesh and a matching hat. The traditional parade of numerous soldiers in guard uniforms and bearskin hats is the official birthday parade for King Charles III, Kate's father-in-law.
The Telegraph newspaper compares the participation of Catherine Middleton, as her birth name is, to the comeback of a rock star: the "Catherine-sized hole" in the royal family has been filled again and the wife of heir to the throne Prince William is "where she belongs", wrote the paper. The 42-year-old is regarded as the most popular member of the Royal Family and, above all, as a link to the younger generation.
The performance had been eagerly awaited. Kate had only surprisingly announced her participation on Friday evening. This was the first time she had been seen at an official event since Christmas. The future Queen had undergone abdominal surgery in January and then announced she had cancer at the end of March, without giving any further details.
