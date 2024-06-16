Israeli army: “Tactical pause” in southern Gaza

"Situation is deteriorating rapidly"

Due to the fighting between Israel's army and Hamas, the World Food Programme (WFP) had warned that the people in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Islamist terrorist organization, could soon suffer from the same catastrophic hunger situation as those in the northern areas before. "The situation in southern Gaza is deteriorating rapidly," said WFP Deputy Director Carl Skau after a two-day visit to the region on Friday.