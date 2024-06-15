Champ does not believe in a successor

He hasn't been back to Klagenfurt on race day since his last start in 2016. This year he is back for the 25th anniversary. He has shaped the history of Ironman Austria like no other. In his heyday, he was already considered the clear winner before the race - he is still popular with fans today. "I'm staying in the same hotel in Reifnitz as I used to - people still know me and say hello," says Marino.