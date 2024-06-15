Marino Vanhoenacker
Champ does not believe in a successor
Marino Vanhoenacker (47) will be back as a guest and coach at Ironman Austria on Sunday. The eight-time winner is a legend in Carinthia and even wanted to buy a house here. The Belgian is certain: "My best time will fall at some point!"
Eight victories, course record - a true legend! If you talk about Ironman Austria, you can't get past Marino Vanhoenacker. The Belgian dominated the race between 2006 and 2011 with six wins in a row - including the world record in 2011 in 7:45:58 hours. It is still the fastest time in Carinthia today. He followed this up with two more victories in 2015 and 2016.
He has his wife Elke to thank for his first start: "She did the Ironman the year before and thought the course suited me - she was right!" laughs Marino, who had even considered settling down here after his career ended. "But the houses on the lake were too expensive for me back then - when I see the prices today, I should have invested," he jokes.
I've spent a total of two years of my life in Carinthia, I know every manhole cover on the cycle route here.
Marino VANHOENACKER, Ironman-Rekordmann
He hasn't been back to Klagenfurt on race day since his last start in 2016. This year he is back for the 25th anniversary. He has shaped the history of Ironman Austria like no other. In his heyday, he was already considered the clear winner before the race - he is still popular with fans today. "I'm staying in the same hotel in Reifnitz as I used to - people still know me and say hello," says Marino.
25th Ironman Austria
- The start is at 6.30 a.m. on Sunday at the Klagenfurt lido, the swim exit is after 3.8 km at the Hotel Seepark. The first athlete is expected there at around 7.15 am.
- The bike course leads over 180 km along the south shore road to Velden, to Lake Faak, back to Velden and up the Rupertiberg. Via Ludmannsdorf and Köttmannsdorf, the route then leads back to the Hotel Seepark - and from there onto the second lap.
- The marathon runs between Krumpendorf and Klagenfurt city center. The winner is expected at the Klagenfurt lido shortly before 3 pm.
With the mountain bike
He knows the bike course like the back of his hand, having ridden it on his mountain bike on Monday. "I still know every manhole cover. I must have spent a total of two years of my life here - that was certainly always my biggest advantage."
Will anyone ever challenge his records? "The time will certainly fall - an Ironman under eight hours was spectacular back then - today it's normal. But I don't think there will be eight victories anymore," says the Belgian, who has a clear winner's tip for this Sunday: "Niek Heldoorn!"
