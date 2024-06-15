Cage fights with Krone+: “More than fights!”

"Innferno" on Sunday
At "Innferno 8", things are getting tough again this weekend in Innsbruck! PLUS subscribers(get your offer here) can watch the spectacular cage fights on Sunday from 6 pm on the stream on krone.at. Laurin Pöschl will also be involved. Brutal thug? Not at all! The physiotherapist loves and lives Chinese martial arts, focuses on inner peace - and fights Parkinson's with his patients.
"What, you?!?" Disbelief. Laurin Pöschl is regularly confronted with this when he talks about one of his passions. "You can't see a thing," the Innsbruck native often hears, "your nose is still quite good..."
Speaks for him. It means that he is good at what amazes people. Namely in the tough sport of MMA. It involves boxing, kicking and wrestling in the cage, sometimes with extremely hard bandages, until the blood spurts.
Dad wasn't the only teacher
The fact that Pöschl ended up in the Octagon seems paradoxical at first when he explains: "The greater art is to heal and help people than to hurt them." The Tyrolean learned this as a youngster, including from kung fu films. He inherited a penchant for Far Eastern philosophies from his father, who was fascinated by the combination with martial arts. Laurin also learned Tai Chi and Qigong, Chinese shadow fighting and relaxation techniques.
"But something was still missing," recalls the now 35-year-old. "When I was asked to teach techniques, I wanted to know which ones could really be used in fights." So he moved on to kickboxing and from there to MMA, "because it's the most complete martial art, combining all the techniques from different disciplines," emphasizes Pöschl.
The calm for the storm
Of course, mixed martial arts is also synonymous with wild, loudmouth types, posers and loudmouths. But not just that: "At first I wondered whether I would fit in. But MMA offers more than brawls, follows precise rules and has nothing to do with pure aggression. You need real skill." And - what sets Laurin apart behind bars - the necessary calm! "That's the basic essence of all Far Eastern martial arts. People tell me that I'm particularly calm when I fight." A quality that also bears fruit elsewhere ...
On the one hand, in the recently opened "Roots Collective" studio in Innsbruck, where people live together instead of against each other, teach martial arts techniques and also offer fitness workouts for young and old. On the other hand, in his day job. As a physiotherapist, he helps Parkinson's sufferers with special boxing workouts. Both sides benefit. His patients train their muscles, improve their motor skills and are amazed - as described above - at their physio's passion for MMA and patience. And he himself sees time and time again: "There's a fighter in everyone!"
Pöschl lets his fighter out again this Saturday at the Innferno Fighting Championship 8 at Congress Innsbruck (afterparty at Club B1). A second triumph in his third professional fight against the Hungarian Dominik Vetek would be nice. "Our styles are similar. I choose my opponents carefully. More important to me than winning at all costs is to offer the spectators an interesting fight!"
Full program for PLUS subscribers
The "Innferno" fight card promises an exciting, action-packed event anyway! In addition to Pöschl, many other local aces such as Hannes Auderer, Mathias Prehofer and Ayub Gaziev will be at the start. The latter will contest the main fight against ex-UFC man Jessin Ayari (D).
If you can't or don't want to be there live, simply visit krone.at on Sunday. There, all PLUS subscribers(here our offers) can watch all the fights of the spectacle in the stream!
