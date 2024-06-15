Cage fights with Krone+: “More than fights!”

"What, you?!?" Disbelief. Laurin Pöschl is regularly confronted with this when he talks about one of his passions. "You can't see a thing," the Innsbruck native often hears, "your nose is still quite good..."

Speaks for him. It means that he is good at what amazes people. Namely in the tough sport of MMA. It involves boxing, kicking and wrestling in the cage, sometimes with extremely hard bandages, until the blood spurts.