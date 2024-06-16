Vorteilswelt
Online evaluation

Zahmer Kaiser theme park is “Family King”

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 09:00

Most popular family destination: a large online portal has now named a mix of attractions in Walchsee as the winner in Tyrol. The operators reveal their recipe for success. The other parks in the top 5 are spread across the entire province.

"We have taken a leap", beams Claudia Giner, Marketing Manager of the Zahmer Kaiser amusement park in Walchsee. The reason for the good mood is a recent evaluation by the familienausflug.info portal.

It is the most popular excursion destination for families in Tyrol. "It is based on 15 million clicks and tens of thousands of ratings by the families themselves," explains Roland Bamberger, press spokesman for the portal.

The aim is to create childhood memories far away from technologized entertainment and to discover something special in the woods and meadows.

Freizeitpark-Marketingleiterin Claudia Giner

A mixture of nature and "technical" highlights
Why did the Zahmer Kaiser theme park end up in first place? Giner believes that they were right to combine classic attractions and nature-based experiences (which was once not without controversy).

From trampoline to play park in the forest
The magnets are an indoor trampoline park, which ensures smiling faces even in bad weather, as well as a summer toboggan run and a forest play park. "It's about creating childhood memories far away from technologized entertainment and discovering something special in the woods and meadows," says Giner, alluding to the forest play park in particular.

There is trampoline fun in the hall, but also in the forest area. (Bild: Freizeitpark/Felix Steinreißer)
There is trampoline fun in the hall, but also in the forest area.
Always something new
The concept also includes a "real" excavator that the little ones can operate. The leisure park is constantly being expanded, and a special feature is now a viewing platform with a view of Lake Walchsee.

The other places
Second place in Tyrol goes to the Triassic Park in Waidring, third place to Burgenwelt Ehrenberg in Reutte. Followed by the Kugelwald mountain adventure world in Tulfes and the outdoor adventure & adventure world for children in the Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Wattens.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

